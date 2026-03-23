Driver blows through 2 red lights in West Valley City, crashes into another vehicle while fleeing police

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A driver attempting to flee from police in West Valley City drove through two red lights before crashing into another vehicle on Monday.

West Valley City first observed the vehicle running a red light on Bangerter Highway at 3500 South at approximately 11 a.m. When the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver turned around and fled the scene.

After officers broke off their pursuit, the driver ran another red light before striking another vehicle, leaving the suspect to run from the scene on foot.

Officers chased the suspect before they were caught and taken into custody, and then transported to the hospital for evaluation. During the pursuit, one officer suffered an injury that is not considered to be life-threatening.