Driver dead after rollover crash near Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A truck driver has died following a rollover crash on I-80 about 12 miles west of Salt Lake City Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol says in a media release that the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the westbound lane, where a semi-truck and trailer left the road and went into the center median. The truck rolled over onto the passenger side, making contact with the cable barrier.

Two occupants, the driver and a passenger, were inside the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital by helicopter, where they later died. The passenger was transported by ambulance.

The crash caused the eastbound lanes of I-80 to be closed for at least two hours. At time of reporting, one lane has been reopened. Westbound traffic is using the shoulder. UDOT is advising drivers to use SR-201 as an alternate route, advising of heavy delays between Tooele and Salt Lake City.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released.