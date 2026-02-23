Snowmobiler remains missing after being buried by avalanche in Wasatch Back

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A man was buried by an avalanche while snowmobiling in Wasatch County, and as of Sunday night, he has still not been found.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said the avalanche occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the Snake Creek area, located west of Midway.

Officials said one man was buried, but the size and "unstable" conditions prevented rescuers from safely continuing their search. They called the search off for the night due to the risk of triggering another avalanche.

The sheriff's office said the crew will use avalanche control explosives to secure the area, and they plan to resume the search on Monday.

The public is urged to avoid the Snake Creek area, including Pine Canyon Road.

This comes just a few days after another snowmobiler died in an avalanche, also in the Snake Creek area.

Man snowmobiling with son dies in Wasatch County avalanche:

