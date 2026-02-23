Shots fired in South Jordan leads to shelter-in-place order

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — One man is in custody, and two people were injured after shots were fired in a South Jordan neighborhood Sunday night.

The name of the suspect arrested hasn't been released by South Jordan police.

According to the department, at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night, officers were called to the area of 10660 South and 1260 West after people called to report multiple bullet holes in a garage door.

When officers arrived, they found the damaged garage door and found a nearby home with a broken living room window and blood on the shutters visible from outside the home.

Officers also contacted a woman at the front door of the home who appeared intoxicated and had visible injuries.

The man, however, police say, stayed in the home. Officers attempted to get him to come out several times and even started to call in SWAT teams before he came out and was safely taken into custody.

Both the man and the woman were treated by medics at the scene and were released to officers. A shelter-in-place order was also issued during the incident but lifted.