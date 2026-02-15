Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver fatally ejected in rollover crash near Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver has died after they were ejected from their vehicle during a rollover crash near Salt Lake City Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City Police tells FOX 13 News that this happened near 700 North 8000 West. A witness called 911 after spotting a vehicle on the side of the road.

Preliminary findings indicate the driver was heading south on 8000 West when they veered off the road. The vehicle rolled multiple times, and the driver, the sole occupant, was ejected. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will update this article as we learn more.

