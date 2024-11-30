Driver suffers critical burns in high-speed crash in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — A driver accused of speeding through Kearns early Saturday morning suffered critical burns and injuries after being ejected when their vehicle crashed and caught on fire.

The Taylorsville Police Department said it received calls at approximately 1:40 a.m. of a car burning in the parking lot of a McDonald's at 5400 South 3900 West.

According to police, the unidentified driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when it came to an area with a slight curve in the road. The driver lost control and stuck the center divider before barreling across the road and hitting a local oil change location and coming to a rest in the McDonald's parking lot.

Due to the force of the crash, the car broke apart and the driver was ejected. The fire was so intense, police were unable to determine what kind of car was involved.

The critically-injured driver was airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital.

An investigation into the accident is underway as officials attempt to learn if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.