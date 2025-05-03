Eagle Mountain community holds memorial for boys killed three years ago

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Friday night marked three years since the families of Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson tragically lost their three-year-old boys.

The way that they were lost still can’t be comprehended by their loved ones.

But they say that they’re starting to see these stables in a different light with the trial and conviction of Kent Barlow behind them.

“This is my second home - it was Odin’s second home," said Odin's mother, Theresa Ratliff. "Since the trial, I have felt more drawn and connected to here and felt more connected to Odin.”

Standing in the very corral where they played that night, the family blew bubbles up to the sky.

“To have that moment of silence, to take those really big deep breaths and allow them to come and connect through us,” Ratliff said.

This year‘s vigil was about ensuring that their memories live on through a time capsule for the boys that they’ll reopen every three years.

“I mean, the boys were three, it’s been three years since they passed," said Ratliff. "We want to celebrate the power of three.”

Theresa Ratliff said she talked with Odin and told him he and Hunter could come to the celebration. She says if they were there last night, they’ll know how loved they are.

“This shows that they not only meant the most to us, but they touched a lot of people,” said Ratliff, addressing the crowd that gathered.

With sentencing still to come, Theresa tells me she hopes that the time Barlow will serve gives him a chance to reflect on his actions and the ripple effect it’s had on their community.

But for now, she’s focused on celebrating these two boys, and locking up their legacy in that time capsule to be remembered forever.