Eagle Mountain's new middle school has an official name and mascot

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A new middle school is coming to Eagle Mountain this fall, and it now officially has a name, mascot and colors.

The Alpine School District has been building the school near 1195 East and 9000 North. It will have an estimated 1,500 students coming out of five elementary schools: Black Ridge, Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Hidden Hollow and Pony Express. It encompasses 7th through 9th grade, after which students will go to Cedar Valley High.

The name: Sage Canyon Middle School, chosen unanimously by the Alpine school board. Its mascot will be the Coyotes, and its colors will be black, gold, and sage green.

The district was considering the Coyote Ridge Mavericks and West Desert Coyotes as the other options.

“We are so excited to be the Sage Canyon Middle School Coyotes,” Principal Brian Jolley said. “We love the name and are committed to being as strong, intelligent, and resilient as our new name indicates.”

Sage Canyon's boundaries will border those of Frontier Middle School, as seen below: