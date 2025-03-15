Employee of Salt Lake City charter school arrested on child porn possession

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who worked with the fundraising team for a Salt Lake City charter school was arrested this week on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Local police said they received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's tip line last June. The report came from a social media company that flagged an account for possibly uploading "child sexual abuse material."

Investigators reportedly traced the account to 31-year-old Erik Phillip Roan. They searched his phone and allegedly found four sexually explicit images involving children.

Roan was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday and is being held without bail.

Police noted in the arrest report that Roan worked for a school and "has access and is around young children."

The Guadalupe Center — a charter school in Salt Lake City — issued a statement Friday, saying Roan was a member of their fundraising team and was fired after his arrest.

Guadalupe Center's executive director Richard Pater said the administration is "not aware of any connection between Mr. Roan’s illegal activities and our students, staff, or any other part of the organization."