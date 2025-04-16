Explosion destroys Northrop Grumman building at Box Elder County facility

PROMONTORY, Utah — An explosion destroyed a building inside the Northrop Grumman facility in Box Elder County early Wednesday.

No one was injured during the incident, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, although they said that could change as the investigation begins.

Video shared by a FOX 13 News viewer showed a plume of smoke rising from the building, adding that the explosion rocked her house.

The sheriff's office reported the explosion occurred at 7:38 a.m. at Northrop Grumman Rocket Garden, but its cause has yet to be determined.

Due to the remote location of the facility, a shelter-in-place order was not issued for any homes in the area.

A photo shared by the sheriff's office appears to show that the building is a complete loss. Officials also haven't been advised of any concerns regarding contaminants in the smoke being put into the air.

It does not appear that the building involved in the incident was the one where Northrop Grumman combines chemicals to make solid rocket boosters for the country's space programs.

