Explosion that demolished South Jordan home, killed teen caught on video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Surveillance video captured the moment a South Jordan home exploded Wednesday, killing a teenager inside.

In the video shared by the neighbors who live next door to the home, a loud explosion can be heard before smoke and debris moves into the yard.

The cause of the explosion is still not known.

South Jordan officials said a 15-year-old boy who attended Bingham High School was killed in the blast.

Drone video below shows South Jordan house after explosion:

Full Drone Video

Nearby homes were evacuated due to the explosion and some were damaged in the incident.