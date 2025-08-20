Families of officers gunned down in line of duty express gratitude to community

TREMONTON, Utah — Their voices still raw with emotion, community leaders from Tremonton and Box Elder County spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Ofc. Eric Estrada were gunned down after responding to a call Sunday night.

“We had many brave men and women risking their life to for the right thing that night,” said Tremonton Garland Police Chief Dustin Corova.

Cordova shared how he was at home with his family when the call came on Sunday.

“We had many of our brothers and sisters who wear the badge there, supporting us, trying to take control of chaos," he said."All we knew was that two of our own were down.”

Friends of fallen Tremonton police officers share moments that made them special:

The chief hammered home how Estrada and Sorensen saved lives

“Knowing the information, I can say unequivocally that Eric and Lee are heroes, make no mistake about it, and I truly believe from the bottom of my heart, more people would’ve died that night had they not intervened," Cordova said. 'We will never forget. We will always remember and we will always honor you.”

Not to be forgotten, the leaders added that Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office Dep. Mike Allred and his K-9 are currently recovering from the injuries they suffered that night after being shot.

“Both had surgery that night, but they were both home the next day, so they pretty good, but, I mean, we were an inch away from having a third dead officer,” explained Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter.

'He was so big at life': Late Sgt. Sorensen's friends, family remember his legacy:

A member of the Sorensen family added how thankful they are for the overwhelming support they have received, especially during the procession through northern Utah on Monday night.

“All of the overpasses from Salt Lake to here were full of people," said Madison Peterson. "There was one in particular, Ogden, that they couldn’t fit another person or another flag on there, so truly from our family, we think every single person in this community."

While not at the briefing in person, Brittney Estrada, Eric's wife, shared a message of gratitude.

“We want to say thank you to our wonderful community and the union, love, and support we have received during this difficult time," she wrote. "Everything feels surreal at the moment but we are so proud of Eric and Lee for their sacrifice. They had hundreds of officers show up to share their love and support and thousands of people all along the freeways, bridges, towns, and highways proudly waved their flags, saying their goodbyes.

"He is the best father and husband. We are so thankful for the time we had with Eric. I know he is in heaven smiling down."