Family grieving after fatal rollover crash kills wife, injures husband

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The investigation continues into Sunday’s fatal rollover accident on I-15 near 3300 South in Salt Lake County.

45-year-old Erin Bingham and her son Kobe were ejected after their vehicle rolled.

Kobe survived, but Erin died at the scene.

UHP troopers now say a Honda Civic collided with Bingham‘s vehicle before the crash.

Erin’s husband, Shae Bingham, says he got news of the wreck early Sunday evening.

On Wednesday, he told FOX 13 News he still can’t believe Erin is gone.

Shae Bingham said he hasn’t slept much since Sunday.

“I don’t even know how we’re doing, right now, honestly. We’re just moving, that’s it," he said.

Erin and her son, Kobe, were on I-15 and heading home to South Ogden on Sunday.

They were in her Dodge Charger, a vehicle Shae bought for her with his Christmas bonus.

He said the irony is that even though it was a muscle car, Erin babied her Charger.

“She loved it so much! She never would speed. I mean on that 360 app we could watch her moving and watch the speed when this happened and she was 5 miles under the speed limit," he said.

UHP troopers are still investigating, but Kobe, who survived the wreck, told Shae that driving under the speed limit seemed to trigger the driver of the car behind them on Sunday.

Shae said their last few minutes sounded terrifying.

“And they noticed that car tailgating her really hard. And the next thing they knew, the car sped up, got to the side of them and rammed the driver side of my wife’s car. And that’s what pushed them onto the shoulder," he said.

Investigators located a blue Honda Civic this week and have now confirmed that a collision occurred before the rollover.

And they have not ruled out the possibility that this was an act of road rage.

UHP Lt. Brian Peterson said this to FOX 13 News on Monday.

“Obviously we are going to consider that as we go through our interviews and our investigation," said Peterson.

Regardless of what investigators ultimately determine, Shae said he has a message for the driver of that other car.

“Nothing was as important as what you took from me. It wasn’t worth it! You know, anger over going 5 under the speed limit.”

But right now, Shae said being home provides little comfort.

“I can’t even open our bedroom door. Her pillows are sitting how she left them, I can still smell her, and I don’t want to open that door and see that she’s not there.”