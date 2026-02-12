Family of disabled man found dead in van speaks out, calling for answers

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A family in Brigham City is grieving the loss of their loved one after a tragedy in West Valley City last week.

Police said 25-year-old Colton Moser was one of three men with disabilities left in a van parked in the garage, when the driver went upstairs to his home for more than three hours to eat and watch TV. When he came back, the three men were dead.

“Colton wasn’t just somebody with autism, he was somebody's son, somebody's brother, somebody's uncle, somebody’s friend and an example to all of us that being different isn’t less,” said his mom, Wendy Rollins.

She got the call when she was in Michigan visiting family that her son was dead.

"A rollercoaster of emotions with total devastating sadness, a lot of anger, and a need for answers,” said Rollins.

Colton’s mom said he had severe autism. He was non-verbal and could get aggressive. After he turned 18, he needed more help, and for the past year, he has been living at ‘Safe and Sound Services,’ an adult treatment facility. She said the only two places he could go was his home there and their day program.

"Absolutely wouldn’t have known what was going on being left in a vehicle in a closed garage where it was dark and he didn’t have any help, so it's really infuriating to all the families,” said Rollins,

Last Friday, Colton and two others from his residential treatment program were found dead in a van at a West Valley City apartment complex. According to the probable cause statement, the driver of the van, Isaiah Vaughn Pulu, was a staff member at the care program and brought three adult men with disabilities to his home for a few hours, while transporting them.

Rollins said that should not have happened. In addition to Pulu not being allowed to take clients to his home, Rollins said there were other polices that should have been implemented.

"Colton received funding for a one-on-one aid, and there was also set rules that there had to be more than one staff member for transport because all of the clients can get aggressive,” she explained.

She hopes for more attention on these programs and justice for her son.

"I won’t forget his big bright smile and the light that was in his eyes,” Rollins said. “He just changed our lives, and made us less judgmental and made us appreciate the small things and taught us so much patience."

Safe and Sound Services shared this statement with FOX13 news:

“We are deeply heartbroken by the tragic loss of three cherished individuals who were in our care. Our hearts are with their families, friends, and all who loved them. We extend our most sincere condolences to everyone affected by this devastating loss. There are no words that can fully express the sorrow we feel, and we grieve alongside those who are mourning.

The safety, dignity, and well-being of every person we serve has always been, and will continue to be, our highest priority. We maintain clear supervision policies and provide required training to our staff for the express purpose of protecting those entrusted to us. The employee involved had completed that training. There was no indication or warning that such a tragic decision would be made, and we had no way of predicting that this would occur on this day. We are devastated that our expectations, policies, and standards were not followed, and we expected better from the young man who was trusted to care for our friends and keep them safe.

We are committed to honoring the lives of those we have lost by ensuring transparency, accountability, and compassionate care in everything we do.

We are fully cooperating with all local law enforcement authorities and are carefully following every request, directive, and action required by DHHS and all appropriate regulatory agencies. We remain committed to complying fully with all guidance and supporting the investigative process in its entirety.

Out of deep respect for the families and to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. We ask for continued prayers, compassion, and understanding for the families and for our entire community during this profoundly difficult time.”

If you’d like to help the family with expenses, you can donate here.