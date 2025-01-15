Family-owned Latino market destroyed by fire was vital in Kearns community, locals say

KEARNS, Utah — A landmark strip mall in Kearns was engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning and is now reduced to rubble — including one particularly well-known business.

For over 20 years, the La Placita Market has been a staple in Kearns, in the area of 5400 South and 4500 West.

"You get your carne asada, your salsa, beans and rice, typical Latino groceries,” explained Osvaldo Vaca, whose family owns the market. “For everybody that was looking for a quick soda, snack, even the high schoolers would come down for lunch."

But now, it's all gone.

"It is very sad,” said Vaca. “We did spend a lot of summer vacations, me and my brothers. My family has played a big part in this store, so it feels like we've lost someone.”

Crews responded to the fire around 3:45 a.m. Businesses turned into smoke and ash. Unified Fire Authority said the investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway and it could take a couple of days to figure out what started the fire, but they don’t suspect it was arson.

"Kearns area is so small, we don’t have that many businesses to keep losing it like that,” explained Carmen Ramirez with the Kearns Community Council. “And the market... for the Hispanic people, it is a really big loss."

All morning, Vaca’s family members came by to see what was happening and to assess the damage.

"It’s not only just affecting us; it’s affecting the community. A lot of people depend on coming here to get food. Not everybody has enough money to run to a Walmart that’s 6-10 miles down the road when you have the market right here on the corner," he said.

Ramirez said watching this loss in their neighborhood is heartbreaking.

"They had been working so hard to have it all stable, and now, in a blink of an eye, everything is lost," she said.

It was more than just a market or grocery store, but a safe space for people to gather and feel rooted in culture.

"We always wanted everybody to leave with that love, that you’re getting that touch of love that you can come back and your needs are going to be satisfied,” added Vaca.

They don’t know what’s next, but they hope to continue serving their community.

"I would love to see another store on the corner again and have the same people come back and just know that there could be potentially a rebuild and we would love to see everybody come back again,” said Vaca.