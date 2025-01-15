KEARNS, Utah — Officials are asking the public to avoid the 5400 S and 4500 W area in Kearns following a large structure fire that started early Wednesday morning. Both directions of SR-173 (5400 S) are currently closed at 4700 W and are expected to be closed for several hours.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, they were called to the fire at 4620 W 5415 S., a strip mall, at around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the building fully engulfed.

Multiple fire crews have responded to the scene. So far no injuries have been reported.

Watch: Scott McKane reports the latest information from structure fire

Large structure fire closes road in Kearns

