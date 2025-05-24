Fans react to Billy Joel's brain disorder diagnosis, concert cancellations

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a sad day for Billy Joel fans after it was announced he is canceling his tour after a recent diagnosis.

“I didn’t know about the condition yet, that’s honestly horrible, horrible news I do wish him well,” Robert Ambriz who was visiting from California when he heard the news.

“It saddens me much to hear of his diagnosis, and I wish him the best,” said Salt Lake resident Lizzy Munson.

When FOX 13 spoke with fans, it seemed no matter where they were from, or which generation they were a part of; everyone knew Billy Joel.

“Uptown Girl and We Didn’t Start the Fire, I’m a huge fan of some of his songs,” Ambriz said.

“A couple of years ago, he was at the Gallivan Center and so I stood out on the sidewalk and listened,” Munson said.

Joel’s team said he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus.

Kathleen McKee, a neurologist at Intermountain Health, is no stronger to the condition.

“Normal pressure hydrocephalus is a condition where too much cerebrospinal fluid builds up on the brain,” she said.

Symptoms include having trouble walking, urinary control problems, balance and memory problems.

Christine Cliatt Brown, a behavioral neurologist at the University of Utah, said it’s not always considered common.

“NPH typically happens a bit later in life. It can happen to men or women. It's more common in people kind of around 70-ish, 60s to 80s,” she said.

The treatment includes removing spinal fluid and even getting a shunt placed, which is meant to relieve the symptoms, however, doctors are unsure what happens long-term.

“I think we can all hope for an amazing response if he ends up getting a shunt, but I worry it probably will not be enough to put him back on tour,” McKee said.

Fans wondered if Joel would ever be able to perform again.

“It’s a shame cutting his career a little early, probably not when he wanted to,” Ambriz said.

“It saddens me a lot to know that he may not be able to do the thing he probably loves the most,” Munson said.

While they are not aware of the specifics of Joel’s condition, doctors said there can be positive outcomes to the treatment.

“Unfortunately, it is a progressive neurodegenerative disease, so it's not curable. However, we can buy some time,” McKee said.

“It's certainly not a death sentence, and there's definitely hope,” Brown said.

More information on the list of cancelled shows and how to get a refund can be found at billyjoel.com