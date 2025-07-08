Salt Lake City police release new information on I-80 shooting involving police

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have released new information about what led up to a shootout between police and a driver that shut down Interstate 80 for several hours at the end of June. Ramon Rojas-Huerta, 45, was arrested following the incident and faces several charges, including assault on a peace officer and felony discharge of a weapon.

According to court documents, on June 29th at 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of 1660 West North Temple for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they talked with a tow truck driver, Marcus Spikes.

Spikes told police that he had attempted to tow the suspect's vehicle and was then paid by Rojas-Huerta to drop off the van at a Burger King. As Rojas-Huerta was leaving the area, he shot at the tow truck driver and his co-worker. One shot hit the tow truck's front driver-side tire.

According to the witnesses, they are paid by the Burger King location to tow any vehicles sitting in the parking lot for more than 10 minutes after 9:00 p.m. due to drug activity in the area. The night in question, the tow truck driver says he witnessed Rojas-Huerta do what he believed to be a drug exchange in the parking lot, which prompted them to attempt the tow.

While hooking up the van that Rojas-Huerta was driving to the tow truck, Spikes told officers that Rojas-Huerta approached him yelling.

Spikes claims he attempted to calm Rojas-Huerta and eventually was paid $160 to drop the van from the tow truck. It wasn't until Spikes was preparing a receipt that Rojas-Huerta would start driving away and shooting at the truck.

Spikes recalled to investigators that he and his co-worker followed the suspect's vehicle before they pulled into a gas station to fill the truck's tire with air. As they attempted to do that, they say Rojas-Huerta drove by and fired two more gunshots at them.

Salt Lake City police officers started pursuing Rojas-Huerta North on Bangerter Highway when Rojas-Huerta allegedly shot at officers. He would continue fleeing from officials on eastbound I-80 before police were able to bring his vehicle to a stop.

Investigators say five Salt Lake City Police Department officers fired their weapons at Rojas-Huerta. They have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Rojas-Huerta was treated at the scene for multiple gunshot wounds and had to be treated in the ICU for several days. According to Salt Lake City officials, he is now being held in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

When investigators spoke with Rojas-Huerta about the incident, he claimed that he was at the Burger King to pick up food on the way home from work. Rojas-Huerta told officers that he was inside the van as it was being picked up by the tow truck and claimed that the driver threatened to kill him if he didn't give them $180.

Rojas-Huerta says he paid the tow truck driver and began to leave before seeing the driver approach his vehicle again. Rojas-Huerta then says he shot his gun into the air to prove he could defend himself.

According to Rojas-Huerta, he also believed the tow truck driver and police were following him. However, Rojas-Huerta referred to the police as 'Cartel Police' that he believed to be friends with the tow truck driver.