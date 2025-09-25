FanX kicks off with excitement in the air and added security on the ground

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the biggest events of the year in Utah is officially underway as FanX has opened at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Thousands upon thousands are expected to descend on downtown for the pop culture convention that means different things to different people.

"Nerddom is huge, and people don't realize how into it everyone is," explained Charles Prows, owner of Utah's The Nerd Store. "The reality is, one of the reasons we named our store, everyone is a nerd about something."

There are currently three Nerd Store locations in Utah, but it got its start at FanX 12 years ago.

"The very first show we had here, we vended, that got us enough money to open up a store, and then from there, we've hit every show," Prows said.

Prows has watched FanX evolve and grow through the years.

"The first couple, they didn't even use the entire Salt Palace. Now, it's the whole thing," he explained. "It's definitely grown. Lots more vendors, lots more people. Every year is a little bit different."

Something else that will hit differently for visitors this year is security.

"I just found out that they doubled security today, and I think it's because of the amount of people here, because it's gotten a lot bigger over the years," said attendee Kate Morley.

FanX producer Dan Farr explained that a planned increase in security for the event was implemented two weeks ago. Organizers have doubled the security presence with local law enforcement in the wake of the Utah Valley University shooting.

"Police cars parked around the building... and you'll see more police presence in the venue," explained Farr. "That's going to be the noticeable difference."

Attendees and vendors on Thursday said they weren't too concerned about security at large events like FanX.

"I think I was [worried a] little bit at first, but I trust the people are going to be as safe as possible, and it's both the combination of the convention people and us as convention goers to just do our part and work together and keeping each other safe," said attendee Nicole Carvalho.

"Everything feels the same as a vendor," added Prows, "walking through, same security checkpoints and everything."

Everyone seems to be grateful for the extra resources.

"I feel like with events like this, if you share common interests with a lot of the people that are there, it feels a lot safer," said Dareah Roberts.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and be prepared for long lines to get into FanX as organizers hope increased security makes it a drama-free event.