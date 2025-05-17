Farr West residents picket dangerous intersection, urging safe driving

FARR WEST, Utah — Farr West residents have tried working with the city, county and UDOT, and now hope to take their message directly to drivers to slow down.

Larry Antunez is a crossing guard at the 2700 North and 2000 West intersection, and has seen cars enter the zebra crosswalk while people walk through it.

"We still need to educate people on this type of crosswalk," said Antunez. "Slow down, be aware of the school crossing zones, there are always children around."

Emily Shupe, who helped host a "safety walk" last Friday, believes not enough is done to educate people on how to safely navigate this intersection.

"We're just working on what we can do with this really difficult intersection and as a parent, I can at least rally the troops to come out and hold up signs and remind drivers, it’s time to think about our kids and slow down and be thoughtful when you drive,” said Shupe.

People stood with signs in the crosswalk, reminding drivers to be responsible. Mandy Hodson was there, holding a sign for her daughter, Carly.

"She brought such life all around her and she had a presence that gravitated people towards her,” said Hodson.

About three months ago, she was driving her daughters to school when they were hit in this intersection.

"Our lives are forever changed, we'll never be the same,” added Hodson.

Carly was 9 years old.

"The devastation that I have to live with, looking in that backseat and seeing my babies haunts me every day, I just want everybody to slow down,” said Hodson. "I don’t want another family to experience the hurt that we have."

Antunez has seen some close calls. His biggest fear is "one of the kids getting hit.”

"Grassroots stuff is the way to get things done,” said Farr West City Mayor Kenneth Phippen. “Identifying things and going, hey, let’s do something about it and when they step up to be a part of the solution, that’s where we get things done."

Antunez was pleased with the turnout and the large group of people who helped him keep kids safe.

"That’s the whole idea, principle behind this - to make the intersection safer,” said Antunez.