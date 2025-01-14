Father and son start donation drive for California fire victims

CENTERVILLE, Utah — On Monday afternoon, a group gathered at the Walmart in Centerville to fill up shopping carts with products to send to California wildfire victims.

"We just thought there's got to be something that we can do," said Scott Wetsel, who helped organize the fundraiser.

Scott, his wife, and their 15-year-old son Jace have been watching California fire updates along with everyone else.

"People that have just lost everything, literally everything," said Scott.

The Wetsel family just wanted to help.

"What do you think we could do? And I asked him if we could start a maybe a fundraiser or a drive to help people there because they're good people losing stuff that they love and that they value," said Jace.

On Friday, Scott and Jace started brainstorming ways that they could support fire victims.

"We thought, 'Well hey, why can't we just organize our own humanitarian drive with Jace's high school?'" said Scott.

They're calling the donation drive "Spectrum Stands with Los Angeles."

"Jace has a big heart and it makes me very, very proud that he wants to do this," said Scott.

They partnered with Jace's school, Spectrum Academy in North Salt Lake, along with the nonprofit Lifting Hands International, and Jay's Tire Pros, to collect items to donate.

"All of us came together to try to help people in Los Angeles," said Jace.

Jay Jenkins, the owner of Tire Pros and Jace's former football coach, was happy to get a call from Jace asking for a donation.

"I called all my friends, I called all my local businesses in Bountiful and all the way into Draper and so far, I know we've raised over $25,000," said Jenkins.

Jenkins was also able to get a semi-truck donated to drive the collected items to California.

Monday night, friends and family of the Wetsels met at the Centerville Walmart to start buying products for victims.

"Everybody's going to get an empty cart and go fill it up, then we'll start filling the semi," said Jenkins.

Their hope is by Saturday afternoon to have the semi-truck filled with donations to send off to Southern California.

"If you can, we'd love you to donate. We want to raise as much as we possibly can to keep helping others," said Jace.

They're off to a strong start, with several carts filled with items like diapers, hygiene products, and blankets.

"I think deep down inside we all want to help and sometimes we just don't know how," said Scott.

On the emergency response list are baby needs, masks clothes, and hygiene kits. They're asking for only new items.

"The truck will be parked at Jay's Tire Pro in Bountiful so people can drop items there. This coming Saturday the 18th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., we'll be taking donations at Jace's high school at Spectrum Academy," said Wetsel.

Jay’s Tire Pros (Drop off between 7a.m.-6p.m.)

620 S. 500 West

Bountiful, Utah 84010

They're thankful to all who have been able to support, and they hope people will lend a hand if they can.

"We need to lookout for each other. Whether it's a stranger or someone you know, just be kind," said Scott.