Father of Ben Lomond High School shooting suspect accused of helping son escape to Mexico

ROY, Utah — The father of one of the suspected Ben Lomond High School shooters is accused of helping the son escape to Mexico.

Fernando Renteria, 41, was indicted on two counts of Obstruction of Justice.

Investigators believe Renteria picked his son up after the shooting that killed 16-year-old Mason Caballero before driving with his family to the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas later that day.

Renteria was later questioned by police where he claimed not to know where his son was.

A teen boy was arrested in Ogden on October 10, and another teen boy was arrested in Denver on October 13.

