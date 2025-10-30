Family speak out after 2-year-old killed and 4-year-old injured struck by driver

PROVO, Utah — A Provo family is speaking out about an auto-pedestrian crash which claimed the life of their two-year-old girl and injured their four-year-old boy in Provo on Tuesday.

The Sandoval-Martinez family spoke to Fox 13 News the day after the crash. They say they were spending this Tuesday much like any other. Jorge Sandoval was with his kids outside their home at the Brough Trailer Court around 1 p.m., and they were planning to go out to lunch together.

That’s when police say Nereyda Miranda had trash bags on the hood of her car as she drove through the mobile home park - hitting and killing two-year-old Claudia Isela Sandoval and injuring four-year-old Esequiel.

Claudia’s aunt, Kathleen Vaca Zepeda, translated for Jorge as he recalled those moments.

“He doesn’t know why the lady didn’t look out, why she had bags on her car,” she said.

We’re learning more about Miranda and the charges she faces as well. The family says Miranda also lived in the trailer court - a matter of feet from the nearest dumpster.

“She could’ve just walked to the dumpster, thrown out her trash, went back to her car and headed on her way,” Zepeda added.

Initially arrested on a manslaughter charge, court documents also show the 28-year-old is a Guatemalan native and she now has a federal ICE hold.

Jorge’s hands are still scarred from punching through her car window - he spoke with raw emotion about what happened.

“I didn’t leave my kids by the side of the road - I was with them, every second,” Sandoval said, holding back tears.

Zepeda says Esequiel is home from the hospital - but still very hurt.

“He can’t walk,” said Zepeda. “His leg and foot are turning purple as of now.”

They’re not even living here for the time being - their daughter’s sudden absence is still too much to bear.

As they seek help with funeral costs, medical expenses and more, Zepeda has put together her own fundraiser - asking for support through a painful tragedy.

If you’d like to help, you can visit the fundraiser here for more information.