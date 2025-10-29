Tooele couple opens their hearts, pantry to struggling neighbors

TOOELE, Utah — After hearing SNAP benefits in Utah would be impacted by the government shutdown, a Tooele couple came up with a way to help those who might be struggling to get groceries.

Most are familiar with a food pantry, but the one run by Hunter and Sara Mecham looks and operates a little differently.

“[We] wanted to set something up that didn’t have any sort of barriers. So that anybody at any time could come and grab stuff if they need it. They don’t need to qualify or anything like that," said Hunter.

Community FOX 13 and Utah Food Bank team up to Scare Away Hunger

The Mechams simply want to support their community.

“The reason why we started is it just because there’s a lot going on right now, a lot of people are expected to not get their SNAP benefits in November,” Hunter explained.

Hunter grew up on benefits and knows what it’s like to just get by sometimes.

"At 16 years old, I dropped out of high school just so I could work, so I could make sure that my family could pay rent and that we could buy food,” he said.

Zion community steps up to support park rangers during prolonged shutdown:

Zion community steps up to support park rangers during prolonged shutdown

The Mechams' concern, along with others, is that some families might face difficult times if they don't receive food stamps.

“That’s going to be extremely tough," shared Hunter. "Those SNAP benefits are important to families that rely on them.”

When the Mechams opened their pantry at 387 South 100 West, they hoped it would make a difference.

It has for Susie Thomas, who has received dinners from the pantry for three straight nights, as there are times she struggles to get meals on the table for her family.

“We just can’t afford food as much as we used to anymore,” she said. “[The pantry's] been so helpful. Especially with a growing 10-year-old-boy, a husband, and myself.”

Tooele restaurant helps those in need as shutdown threatens food stamps:

Tooele restaurant steps up as government shutdown threatens food stamps for November

Thomas said grocery trips aren’t what they once were.

“It has been rough. It has been so hard," she acknowledged. "The prices have been going up steadily ... what used to feed us for a month can feed us for a week now. The bill used to be $100 for groceries. Now it’s $200-300 for groceries and we just can’t afford that.”

Hunter is impressed and thankful for how the community has responded.

“We really show up for each other, and I’ve always known that, but I’m still so impressed by how much people show up for one another,” he said.

The Mechams hope people feel comfortable enough to stop by.

“It really surprised us at how, I guess, the idea and message of removing those barriers and allowing anybody to grab stuff really resonated with people.”