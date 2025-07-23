Fears of deportation lead some to hide domestic violence incidents in Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Vigils continued on Wednesday outside the West Jordan home where a family of four was found dead following what is believed to be a murder-suicide conducted by arson. And as the memorial grows at the home, organizations are sharing why it’s important for people to reach out if they’re in need.

“This was a family that wasn't able to realize their dream of a better life in the United States," said Venezuelan journalist Patricia Quinonez, who also co-founded Utahzolanos.

West Jordan police have shared that they had previously been called to the home for a domestic violence incident, and an investigation shows that the father of the family likely started the fire.

FOX 13 News spoke with the victims’ family, who told us Jaimar Bravo Gil, the mother of the two children killed in the fire, moved to the country with her family two years ago. They said she was hesitant to report incidents of domestic violence as she feared deportation.

Family of West Jordan fire victims grieves loss, citing history of domestic violence

“Is this new for us? Absolutely not. Are things heightened? Absolutely,” shared Kimmi Wolf with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition.

Domestic violence can affect all different communities, and regardless of documentation, Wolf says organizations like hers will always keep information private so everyone feels comfortable when reaching out.

“If someone were looking for shelter, for case management, for housing support, domestic violence shelters, we do not ask for immigration status, no proof of citizenship. We will not close our services to anyone based on these scenarios,” Wolf explained.

Quinonez and her group are not blaming the system that’s in place for immigration in the country. While she says they respect U.S. laws that keep them safe and secure, she stressed how fear can be dangerous.

“Being afraid of deportation is certainly scary," she said. "It's very important for our family, our lives. But it's more important to stay alive.”

As the community continues to mourn the loss of their neighbors, Quinonez and Wolf remain steadfast that one life lost to domestic violence is always one too many.