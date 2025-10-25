Federal shutdown cancels Bear River Refuge’s 'Creature Crawl,' but community events press on

TREMONTON, Utah — It’s the season of Halloween events, and the Bear River Migratory Refuge, a federal site in Box Elder County, was gearing up to host one of its own. The first “Creature Crawl” event was scheduled earlier in the month, later postponed to Oct. 25, but then canceled because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

"It’s actually a new one that we've never done before. The bird refuge is reaching out to do more community events, so we'll be back,” said Joanie Hammer, the tourism director for Box Elder County.

Hammer hopes people will still visit the bird refuge and the Golden Spike National Historical Park, but recreate responsibly.

"A lot of my partners at our federal facilities, a lot of them are young families that still have families to feed and those bills to pay, and I worry about those folks,” said Hammer. “Luckily our community comes together and we're keeping an eye out on these folks."

She hopes people take advantage of all the free events and use them as a way to connect with others during tough times, like hundreds of people did at the Tremonton Trick-or-Treat event Friday evening.

"I love the participation, I love the buzz, I love the support and just seeing my community thrive,” said Hammer.

Mataya Driggers and her family were out and about.

"It’s nice, especially when some people can’t afford to take their kids to do things, or can’t afford candy because it's expensive, but it’s fun,” she said.

People were dressed up in costumes — from superheroes and dinosaurs, to princesses, police officers and even Minions. Businesses lined up giving out candy, and people trickled through Main Street embracing the Halloween spirit.

"Hugely impactful. It really brings a lot of people together," said April Keller, who lives in Tremonton and brought her nieces and nephew to the event.

There are other free events going on this weekend if families are looking for things to do in Box Elder County. More information can be found in this Facebook post.

They hope events like these help bring a little joy — and extra sugar.

"It’s a fun little getaway,” said Driggers. “Have fun, get candy and enjoy it."