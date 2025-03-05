Fiber outage forces several Weber School District schools to cancel classes

ROY, Utah — A widespread outage affecting data networks, telecommunications, and internet services has forced the closure of several Weber School District schools on Wednesday.

The district suffered significant fiber optic damage in Roy late Tuesday evening, which led to the outage. As of 5:30 a.m., the damage had yet to be repaired. Because of the outage, telecommunications, internet access, and school security systems are not operational, leading officials to cancel the day at schools that were affected.

School has been canceled at the following locations:



Roy High

Sandridge Jr. High

Roy Jr. High

Freedom Elementary

Roy Elementary

Hooper Elementary

Municipal Elementary

According to the district, an on-site contractor mistakenly bored through multiple communication conduits and disrupted several data circuits. The district added that even if the fiber repairs were completed in the morning hours, it would still take a significant amount of time to get all school systems up and running.