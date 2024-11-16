Filling cups and bottles for over a century. How did the artesian well in SLC come to be?

SALT LAKE CITY — The origins of many of the world's greatest cities, if not all of them, began with a village well, and Salt Lake City was no exception.

Dubbed a “Central City Gem,” the artesian well on 800 South and 500 East has been cherished as a pure water source for over a century.

So, how exactly did it come to be, and why do Utahns still use it over a century later?

“The water right, for instance, associated with the artesian well here is dated 1890,” said Laura Briefer, director of Salt Lake City’s Department of Public Utilities.

The department oversees maintaining the park and monitoring water quality so it’s safe for people to drink.

The well is an artesian well, which means it doesn’t require a pump to bring water to the surface. There’s enough pressure in the aquifer below, which is sourced from a large recharge area that extends from Red Butte Creek underneath the University of Utah.

The history of the artesian well

“There's evidence in the historical record of this water source being used to support different types of community functions,” added Briefer.

According to a Salt Lake Tribune article from June 30, 1991, legend has it that the “City Well” was used by the Valley’s initial Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint pioneers in 1847. Some historians say the freshwater also quenched the thirst of oxen hauling granite blocks from Cottonwood canyon quarries to build the Salt Lake temple.

Some even say the well wasn’t drilled until 1890 due to drought.

In 1936, the city filed an underwater ground claim for the well. That year, it was officially owned by the people of Utah, with the park being built in the late 70s and the filling station in 1979.

The park that Salt Laker residents know today was redesigned in 2019.

Filling cups and bottles all over Utah

“It feels different than the other waters and even the taste is different,” explained Perez. “I use the water for drinking and cooking.”

While this artesian well isn’t part of the city’s official water sources, Briefer says it’s a vital resource for the community.

“The water quality is very good,” she said. “It meets all federal and state regulatory requirements that would be applied to a drinking water source if it were a public system.”

Briefer did note that there is a small amount of Perchlorate in the water supply. Perchlorate is a chemical compound that is naturally occurring.

The Perchlorate was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency to see if there were any concerns for the drinkers of the water. Briefer says the EPA didn’t find anything concerning that would affect the well’s users.

