Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Fire at Taylorsville strip mall causes estimated $1 million in damage

Posted

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A fire early Saturday morning at a strip mall in Taylorsville resulted in an expensive loss, and at least one store was forced to close.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. at 2600 West and 4700 South, according to Unified Fire Authority.

As crews responded, it was upgraded to a second alarm level. They were able to prevent it from spreading to other structures.

UFA estimated the loss at $1.3 million.

Little to no external damage to the building was visible from the outside when a FOX 13 News crew reported to the scene.

Officials determined that it was caused by an electrical fire near the furnace. Nobody was injured.

A sign posted outside the door of Value Vault said the store is closed due to the fire damage, and updates will be provided on their Instagram account.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere