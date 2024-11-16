Fire at Taylorsville strip mall causes estimated $1 million in damage

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A fire early Saturday morning at a strip mall in Taylorsville resulted in an expensive loss, and at least one store was forced to close.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. at 2600 West and 4700 South, according to Unified Fire Authority.

As crews responded, it was upgraded to a second alarm level. They were able to prevent it from spreading to other structures.

UFA estimated the loss at $1.3 million.

Little to no external damage to the building was visible from the outside when a FOX 13 News crew reported to the scene.

Officials determined that it was caused by an electrical fire near the furnace. Nobody was injured.

A sign posted outside the door of Value Vault said the store is closed due to the fire damage, and updates will be provided on their Instagram account.