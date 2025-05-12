Fire causes Bluffdale home's roof to collapse early Monday morning

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Utah family is out of their home following an early morning fire Monday, causing the roof of their Bluffdale home to collapse. Nobody was injured in the fire.

According to the Bluffdale City Fire Department, the first calls for the fire, in the 3300 block of Tucannon Cove, came in at 3:15 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the garage of the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say that the people inside the home were able to get out on their own. The Red Cross is on the scene assisting the homeowners.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.