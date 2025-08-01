Salt Lake City board member resigns in plea deal following bribery arrest

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City School District board member Mohamed Baayd resigned his position as part of a plea deal following his arrest for allegedly attempting to bribe his election opponent to drop out of the race.

As part of the deal in which Baayd pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of Attempted Bribery in Elections, a Class B misdemeanor, Baayd was required to submit his resignation letter by July 22, and it would be effective no later than Aug. 5.

Since Baayd's plea is held in abeyance, the charge will be dismissed in 6 months should he violate no other laws.

Baayd, who represented Precinct 5 in the school district, set up a March 2024 meeting with his opponent, Russell Askren, to discuss the upcoming election in which the two were the only candidates. Baayd told Askren that he was planning on running for a possible Salt Lake City Council seat in two years, and that it was "important for [Baayd] to remain in his current position."

Baayd then asked Askren to drop out of the race so that he could be reelected.

Should Askren comply with his request, Baayd told him he would make sure he was involved "in the work of the board and make sure he got to know all the members of the board and the district superintendent."

Three days later, when asked by Baayd of his plans through text, Askren replied that he would continue with his campaign, adding that “withdrawing in exchange for your support and help to position me for a mid-term appointment" was something he did not want any part of.

Facing Askren in the November election, Baayd easily won his seat, gathering over 64 percent of the vote.