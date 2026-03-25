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Large fire seen burning along the shore of Utah Lake

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Cori Tippetts
Large fire seen burning on shore of Utah Lake on Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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SPANISH FORK, Utah — A large fire was seen burning on the shores of Utah Lake near Provo early Wednesday, with local officials sharing that it is a controlled burn.

Watch live below as a fire burns in Provo:

Two large plumes of heavy smoke are visible across Utah County, with many people writing and phoning in to FOX 13 News to ask about the fire.

The Spanish Fork Fire Department confirmed that the fire along the lake was a controlled burn.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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