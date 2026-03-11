Man killed by police on I-15 was armed and refused to hand over gun, documents say

DRAPER, Utah — Newly obtained court documents show that the man who was shot and killed by police on the shoulder of I-15 on Tuesday was armed when he got into a fight with the officers.

Utah Highway Patrol said an officer with the Riverton Police Department pulled a vehicle over on I-15 just south of Bangerter Highway around 4:30 p.m. During the traffic stop, a male passenger got into a fight with the officer, leading the officer to shoot the man.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition, with Riverton Police updating Wednesday that the man had died.

The driver, 47-year-old Shawn Michael Shalosky, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest report says detectives were surveilling Shalosky’s home as part of an “active narcotics investigation” when they saw him and another man leave the home and drive away.

A Riverton officer pulled the vehicle over. Shalosky was driving. During the traffic stop, the officer said they noticed that the passenger had a gun. The officer told the man to get out of the car and hand over his gun “for officer safety purposes,” but he refused. The unnamed man then started fighting with officers outside the vehicle before the Riverton officer shot him.

Police said Shalosky was compliant throughout the process. They said they found cocaine in his possession, leading to his arrest.

The officer who shot the passenger has been placed on administrative leave as the "officer-involved critical incident" investigation takes place.

The aftermath of the shooting, which included a medical helicopter landing on the freeway and the start of the investigation, completely closed southbound I-15 for about two hours.