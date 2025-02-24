Watch Now
Foul play suspected after body found in Provo shed

PROVO, Utah — Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Provo Sunday afternoon.

Provo Police said they received a tip around 4:30 p.m. and conducted a welfare check at a home near 750 West and Heather Lane.

While searching the property, officers found a body in a shed behind the house.

No details are known yet, but a department spokesperson confirmed that foul play is suspected.

Police have not yet released the victim's name, age or gender. They also have not given an estimate of how long the body may have been there.

Stay with FOX 13 for the latest on this breaking news story.

