Friends hold vigil at crosswalk where student struck, killed

KEARNS, Utah — Dozens of friends and classmates of Adam Mahamat gathered Friday morning for a vigil at the crosswalk where the 12-year-old was killed just a day earlier.

Balloons, flowers and candles were placed at the spot where Mahamat was struck on his bicycle by an SUV on his way to Kearns Jr. High School.

Just before class started, students formed a circle and wrapped arms around each other for a makeshift memorial for their former classmate.

Mahamat was hit by an SUV and originally transported in critical condition to a local hospital where he later died. The driver of the SUV remained at the accident location to help police with their investigation.

Student dies after hit by SUV in crosswalk near Kearns Jr. High School

Officials with the Granite School District were also at the vigil to help students deal with the grief over losing a friend. Classes at Kearns Jr. High School took place as scheduled after the memorial as part of the process to assist with grieving.

"We're definitely going to be acknowledging what's happening, we want everyone to acknowledge their feelings, but there is a sense of normalcy that is good for grieving," said district spokesperson Andrea Stringham. "So classes are still being held, [students] will still go from class to class, but those additional supports will still be inside the building."

