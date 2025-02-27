Student dies after hit by SUV in crosswalk near Kearns Jr. High School

KEARNS, Utah — A 12-year-old student died early Thursday after being hit by an SUV near Kearns Junior High School.

According to Unified Police, the student, Adam Mahmet, was on a bicycle when he was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe in the crosswalk on 4140 West at approximately 7:45 a.m. At the time of the incident, there was no crossing guard at the location.

Following the accident, emergency crews performed lifesaving measures on Mahmet before he was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Mahmet later died of his injuries.

Several other children were at the accident location at the time Mahmet was hit.

FOX 13 News Law enforcement officers gather at scene where Kearns Jr. High School student was struck by a vehicle Thursday

Police said the driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is cooperating with the accident investigation.

"This school is heartbroken," the Granite School District said in a statement. "Kearns Jr High is an incredibly close knit community and this accident has had far reaching effects."

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story