From screeners to triple corks? Report says X Games are possible Sundance replacement

PARK CITY, Utah — Is Park City set to replace loglines and screeners with rodeo flips and triple corks?

Following Thursday's announcement that the Sundance Film Festival will ditch Utah, local leaders promised the soon-to-be empty calendar space would be filled with events even bigger and better than the star-studded hoopla that has called Park City home since 1984.

A new report from KPCW says one of the biggest events in the action sports universe could head to northern Utah and help mute the Sundance loss following next year's festival.

Park City Chamber President and CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff mentioned the Winter X Games as a possible target for leaders to entice to the Beehive State.

"We know that the Winter X Games is looking to relocate. We believe that we’re a top contender for that in 2027," Wesselhoff said. "And we’re just going to continue to work hard to make sure that our businesses are successful now and into the future, with or without Sundance.”

X Games is changing its format as it develops a league system in which the event tours various cities throughout the world, similar to the current golf and tennis tours. Next year, the summer version of the X Games will be held over three days at Utah State Fairpark and Event Center.

“With its incredible outdoor culture, energetic fan base, and strong support from the Utah State Fairpark and Visit Salt Lake, this city is the perfect stage for our athletes to push their limits and put on an unforgettable show," said X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom.

Over 100 action sports athletes will participate in next summer's event, where over $1 million in prize money will be awarded.