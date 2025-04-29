County approves sale of Salt Palace land to Smith Entertainment Group

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council has approved the sale of a large parcel of the Salt Palace Convention Center to the Smith Entertainment Group on Tuesday.

The sale is earmarked for the new downtown arts, sports and entertainment district, and the area under consideration is the convention center on the west side closest to Delta Center.

The county will now sell about 6-and-a-half acres of land to SEG located between SOuth Temple and 100 South and 200 and 300 West.

According to a county resolution for the sale, the redevelopment of the area will "connect premiere downtown spaces, including the Delta Center, the Salt Palace Convention Center, Abravanel Hall, Temple Square, City Creek Center, Eccles Theater, UMOCA, and future 2034 Olympic Games venues."

“This is more than a land transaction—it’s a catalyst for long-term growth, a stronger downtown, and significant benefits to residents across Salt Lake County,” said Mayor Jenny Wilson in a release. “The redevelopment of this property will generate millions in tax revenue, attract major national and international events, and ensure Salt Lake City remains a premier destination for sports, entertainment, cultural events and tourism.”

The resolution claims that connecting the downtown locations would help the county host additional national and international events, which would generate additional revenue from visitors.

A reconstruction and modernization of the convention center would add a second ballroom, as well as upgrade meeting and exhibition space.

The county council took public comment on Tuesday afternoon before voting on the proposed sale.