Garden City teen safely recovered after being missing since 2025; 39-year-old man arrested

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A 17-year-old Garden City girl who had been missing for over a year has been safely recovered in Oregon, and a 39-year-old man was taken into custody.

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office announced that the teen, reported missing from Garden City in 2025, was located by law enforcement in Oregon that had been working directly with the agency and the Rich County Sheriff's Office.

The girl was found Sunday, although no other details were released about her identity or the man who was taken into custody.

“We are grateful she can return home, and we will continue working with our partners to hold those responsible accountable," said FBI Director Kash Patel.