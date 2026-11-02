Supplies for flood relief headed to southeastern Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Homes, communities and businesses are still dealing with the effects of the flooding after the San Juan River overflowed.

As many people work to clean up the mess left behind, some in northern Utah are doing what they can to help.

"It breaks my hear," said Leah Swenson, program director of Navajo Strong. "It's devastating because you see pictures, videos and just wish there was more you can do."

Swenson said the trailer is packed with cleaning supplies, food, water, clothes and other essentials for displaced residents. Everything was donated over the span of a few days.

"It seriously makes me feel so happy," Swenson said. "I had to thank just everybody on the radio this morning and I was just like, we just had an outpouring of love, caring. Everybody was like, 'Drive safe.'"

Swenson and her father, Lee Haswood, plan to drive the trailer to southeastern Utah as early as possible Monday morning.

"This trip here, we're taking a bunch of volunteers in her truck," Haswood said. "And then the Navajo Strong truck, it is full. Even in the back seat, we just packed it up."

While Swenson and Haswood are the ones making the drive with the supplies, they said the effort was a group effort between them and everyone in the valley who donated.

"I would like to thank all of the people that's donated all of the supplies on this trip here because this trip wasn't planned, but all of a sudden, in three days, everybody got together to go, and I'm glad to go down and help out," Haswood said.

Swenson and Haswood said Navajo Strong volunteers are already in southeastern Utah helping displaced families. They hope to arrive themselves by noon Monday.

Navajo Strong is still collecting monetary donations. You can donate to their Venmo account @NavajoStrong-1.