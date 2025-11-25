Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas leak forces closure of 700 West in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY — The South Salt Lake Police Department is warning drivers to avoid the area of 700 West between 3300 South and 3500 South, as officials have closed that section of road due to a gas leak.

South Salt Lake police first alerted the community to the temporary road closure at 11:30 a.m., but the cause of the leak or information on its location has not been shared.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more and will update this article as more information is available.

