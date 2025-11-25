Measles cases continue to rise among students at Wasatch High School

HEBER CITY, Utah — A measles outbreak among students at Wasatch High School continues to rise, with the total number of confirmed cases now at 8, according to health officials.

The Wasatch County Health Department announced Tuesday that two suspected cases of measles at the Heber City school came back positive, while an additional case was also identified. The three new measles cases come days after five cases were confirmed last week.

As with all but two of the previous measles cases at the school, the three students identified this week were not vaccinated.

The health department believes students and staff may have been exposed to the virus on Nov. 14, 17-18, and at a school play on Nov. 15. Unvaccinated students who were possibly exposed to measles were asked to stay home for 21 days.

Despite measles being discovered among students, the school returned to a normal schedule on Monday and Tuesday.