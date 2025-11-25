Shots fired during robbery attempt at Murray jewelry store

MURRAY, Utah — One suspect was injured after gunshots were exchanged during a robbery attempt at a Murray jewelry store Tuesday.

The Murray Police Department said two men attempted to rob Sierra-West Jewelers at 6190 S. State Street when shots were fired.

Sandy Police Department added that one of the suspects was hit during the exchange of gunfire and transported to an emergency care facility by the other suspect, who fled the scene. Sandy Police responded to the care facility and had the injured suspect brought to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

No police officers were involved in the shooting, and the condition of the suspect hit by gunshots is not known.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story