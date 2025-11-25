Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Shots fired during robbery attempt at Murray jewelry store

Jewelry.png
FOX 13 News
Jewelry.png
Posted
and last updated

MURRAY, Utah — One suspect was injured after gunshots were exchanged during a robbery attempt at a Murray jewelry store Tuesday.

The Murray Police Department said two men attempted to rob Sierra-West Jewelers at 6190 S. State Street when shots were fired.

Sandy Police Department added that one of the suspects was hit during the exchange of gunfire and transported to an emergency care facility by the other suspect, who fled the scene. Sandy Police responded to the care facility and had the injured suspect brought to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

No police officers were involved in the shooting, and the condition of the suspect hit by gunshots is not known.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere