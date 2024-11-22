Gone so soon? Why one of Hogle Zoo's most popular residents left Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — After spending barely a year in Salt Lake City, one of Hogle Zoo's most popular and cutest residents has already packed her bags and left Utah.

Gaia, a black-footed cat, was moved to Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas based on a breeding recommendation, according to zoo officials. The move was facilitated by the Black-footed Cat Consortium, which helps maintain the population of the species.

"While we’ll miss Gaia, we’re excited for her to begin this new chapter and possibly start a family of her own," the zoo wrote.

Because fewer than 10,000 black-footed cats exist in the wild, Gaia's arrival at Hogle Zoo in 2023 was a big deal as only about 30 of the animals are in accredited zoos. The cats are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

Hogle Zoo Gaia, a black-footed cat, while at Salt Lake City's Hogle Zoo

While black-footed cats like Gaia are some of the most adorable animals in the wild, they are often called the world's deadliest cat due to their successful hunting abilities.

In a social media post on Friday, the zoo said it is committed to caring for black-footed cats and will have updates on new residents soon.