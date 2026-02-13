Granite School District bus driver arrested for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 24-year-old bus driver for the Granite School District is in police custody after investigators say he was found with child sexual abuse material.

Casey Dean Golding, 24, was arrested on Thursday and faces three charges for sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, on February 2, 2025, a social media company filed a CyberTipline report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an account that uploaded and distributed suspected child sexual abuse material. An IP address was recorded and forwarded to the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

An investigation also found that Golding had a school bus endorsement on his Utah state driver's license.

On Thursday, detectives made contact with Golding at his home in Salt Lake County, where police say a Granite School District bus was parked outside. Golding also confirmed to the police that he was, in fact, a bus driver.

Golding consented to a search of his phone, and police say they found a video file of child sexual abuse material.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the Granite School District about the arrest and has yet to hear back.