Police lock down Rocky Mountain Power office during pursuit with suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — The Rocky Mountain Power office in Salt Lake City was briefly placed on lockdown during a tense pursuit with a fleeing suspect Thursday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Lieutenant Cody Lougy confirmed that the suspect, along with others, were found blocking the Jordan River Trail.

“They went, and they made contact with those individuals and one individual took off on a bicycle. He headed westbound to this location, ended up, ditching the bike and gaining access to a secure area here," said Lt. Lougy.

That secure area was the Rocky Mountain Power office building, employees were ordered to shelter in place as officers searched for the suspect with canines and a Utah Highway Patrol helicopter.

“We secured the entire building and just did a grid search, room by room, floor by floor and eventually located the suspect," he said.

The bike was stolen and it was later discovered that the suspect had several outstanding warrants.

The suspect claimed to have ingested narcotics and was then transported to the hospital to be evaluated before being booked into jail.

Lt. Lougy highlighted the company's security protocols were an important part of quickly finding and apprehending the suspect.

“Doors are locked, employees are safe. It’s one less thing we’ve got to be concerned about. And then our K9 teams and our officers searched and located the suspect much quicker than if we had a bunch of people milling around," he said.