Granite School District employee information compromised after security breach

SALT LAKE CITY — The personal information of all Granite School District employees, including Social Security numbers and bank account routing numbers, has been compromised after a security breach.

In an email Monday, the district urged all its employees to contact their banks immediately to determine "best practices" in moving forward.

According to the district, Monday's email was the third warning sent to employees after the breach occurred earlier this fall. In the email, the district confirmed that recent payroll information had been compromised.

"We know this has caused enormous stress and frustration for our employees and patrons," the email read. "We regret the actions of the threat actors and the extra burden this has placed on families leading up to the holiday season. We are working diligently to minimize the impact as much as possible."

Granite School District is the third largest in Utah and covers West Valley City, Taylorsville, South Salt Lake, Magna and other areas in Salt Lake County.

District officials confirmed the breach in a statement to FOX 13 News.

"As part of our ongoing investigation, we are just beginning to learn what types of personally identifiable information (PII) that was compromised as part of this incident," the district said in a statement. "We have encouraged all employees to contact their financial institutions and respective credit bureaus to place a fraud alert or a freeze on their accounts."

It's not known if the bank accounts of any employee has actually been breached during the current cyber incident.