Grantsville Marketplace launches following closure of Redwood Swap Meet

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A new outdoor swap meet opened to the public at Burt Brothers Motorpark in Grantsville on Sunday.

Organizers of the "Grantsville Marketplace" said around 200 vendors were featured at the swap meet that ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many of the vendors were from the Redwood Drive-In and Swap Meet in West Valley City, which closed its doors back in December after the West Valley City Council approved the land owner's request to rezone the site for housing development.

WATCH: Vendors, patrons bid sad farewell to Redwood Drive-In & Swap Meet

In December, FOX 13 News spoke with long-time sellers Vanessa Bautista and her family, who said they relied on the money they made at the Redwood Swap Meet to pay important bills. At the time, they expressed their worry for the future. However, Bautista and her family have a place to sell again.

“Today felt like, not weird, it just felt like, ‘Oh wow, we have to reorient ourselves and do it again,’” 21-year-old Bautista said Sunday.

The swap meet drew in familiar faces and some new ones. Andrea Campos, who’s a first-time vendor at Grantsville Marketplace, sells mini pancakes and desserts.

“It means everything, starting a little business,” she said. “It’s really hard to get your name out there or to even know where to get started.”

By the afternoon, the swap meet had already drawn in a long line of attendees waiting to get in. Attendees walked around while a live band played music.

WATCH: New market in Salt Lake helps fight food insecurity, waste

As for Bautista, she’s just happy to be back doing what she and her family do best.

“I’m glad me and my family can come together again on Sundays. It’s what we did every Sunday,” she said. “It was almost like our tradition... It’s what we do.”