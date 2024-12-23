Grinches caught on camera vandalizing holiday decorations in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A few grinches whose hearts are two sizes too small will likely find lumps of coal in their stockings after they were caught on video vandalizing holiday decorations at a Sandy home this weekend.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, home security cameras caught the Christmas killjoys as they went after the festive set-up in front of Roger Judd's house on Snowville Drive.

The focus of the group's sour, Grinchy ire appeared to be a 12-foot tall skeleton dressed as Santa Claus, as the video shows a few taking their best shots at the big man in the red suit while others (naturally) had to record it with their phones.

Video shows the skittish group running back and forth several times before ultimately failing in their sad efforts to tumble smash St. Nick. Settling instead to simply decapitate a decorative dog and bending the horn of an innocent plastic reindeer.

Last year, Judd put up the 12-foot skeleton on Halloween and adorned it in holiday attire throughout the year, celebrating Christmas, New Year's Day, Valentine's Day, and others. That was until he received a nasty letter from a neighbor who claimed the skeleton was inappropriate for occasions other than All Hallows' Eve.

Was the neighbor named Ebenezer Scrooge perhaps? Were those caught on camera the anonymous neighbor's naughty elf attack squad?

Those answers are not known.

Judd, who has lived on the block for about five years, says the damage totaled less than $100 but feels the message goes against what the holidays are all about.

"The damage is insignificant," he said. "It's not about money, but kids shouldn't be doing this stuff."

Instead of the vandals ruining Judd's Christmas spirit, it only emboldened it as the day after the unruly assault, he put out small detective skeleton decorations with signs asking "What happened here?"