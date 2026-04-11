Group of Utahns chases world record for most fast-food visits in 24 hours — on foot

SANDY, Utah — If you were out and about in the Sandy area on Saturday, you might have seen a group of eight people in yellow, jogging with a purpose. But they weren’t training for a typical marathon; they were on an adventure to etch their names in the Guinness World Records.

“So today we’re going to be running up and down Salt Lake County,” said Jacob Sargent, one of the participants.

The group, which all met through their shared passion for running, is tackling the entire challenge on foot.

Sargent built a map so people could follow their adventure.

"We’re at mile 15 right now, and we’re projected to do around I think 40-50 miles by the end of it," explained Henry Giles, another member of the team.

While the mileage is impressive, their success isn’t measured by time, but by the number of receipts they can collect. They are chasing a world record for a very specific, and very filling, achievement.

“We are accomplishing the world record for the most amount of fast-food return visits in 24 hours,” Giles said.

The current record stands at 150 restaurants. This ambitious group is aiming to surpass that by hitting nearly 200 locations in Salt Lake County.

“The current record is 150, so I think 178 puts us in a safe spot,” Sargent noted.

To achieve this, they’ve had to be strategic, ordering small, easy-to-consume items at each stop. “A lot of cookies, a lot of chips, a lot of side dishes,” Giles said.

At one stop, the choice was particularly unique. “I ate a pickle,” said Giles.

Their minimalist orders have led to some confused looks from restaurant employees.

“A group of eight people and we just ordered a single apple sauce," Giles recalled. "They’re mostly like: ‘just one?’ And we’re like, yeah, well, we explain we’re going to 150 restaurants, so we’re going to be full.”

Fox 13 News met up with them in Sandy, a city they found with a high density of fast-food chains, perfect for their record-breaking route.

“Just went to Beto’s, I ate an entire tub of guacamole, and that was interesting,” Giles shared.

For this group, the challenge is more than just a quirky record. It’s about creating an adventure in their own backyards.

“Wanted to do an adventure that was close to home,” Sargent said.

Giles echoed that sentiment, adding that it’s a way to “prove that you can do something anywhere, anytime.”

When we left them in the early afternoon, they were still in high spirits and well on their way to making history, one small order at a time.